BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Alarming allegations are coming out of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, after hyper-local news site BeaverCountain.com reports that hackers took partial control of Aliquippa’s municipal water system in November.

According to the news outlet, the hackers claim to be with a cyber guerilla group tied to the Iranian government and target critical infrastructure hardware manufactured by Israeli-owned companies.

It is reported that the international hacking ring shut down a pump on a supply line providing drinking water from the Aliquippa Municipal Water Authority’s treatment plant to Raccon and Potter townships.

BeaverCountain says that after the pump was incapacitated, an ominous message appeared on the systems control panel: “You have been hacked. Down with Israel. Every equipment ‘made in Israel’ is Cyber Av3nger’s legal target.”

The news site reports that the system’s controller was produced by a company called Unitronics, which trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

This latest attack is not the first.

According to BeaverCountain, the “Cyber Av3ngers” have taken responsibility for dozens of attacks worldwide, including ones at 10 Israeli water plants over the last month.

BeaverCountain also reviewed several social media accounts showing “Cyber Av3ngers” expressing support for Palestinians and waging war against Israel and its supporters.

The report states that Aliquippa municipal workers disabled the affected equipment and are relying on backup methods to maintain water pressure in the communities.

Water Authority chairman Matthew Mottes told BeaverCountain that the affected pump was running on its own network, separated from the primary network. When workers realized the breach, they were able to take control of the pump manually.

Aliquippa’s current water treatment plant was built in the 1930s. Most of the water treatment processes are still done manually, so any cyber attack could not affect the drinking water quality.

BeaverCountain says Ned Mitrovich, the facility’s engineer, is researching the affected hardware to see if it is located anywhere else in the system and to help warn other municipalities that rely on it.

The FBI, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the Pennsylvania State Police were all notified of the breach, according to the news outlet.