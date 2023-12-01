WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Young, along with other deputies, were dispatched to State Route 676, Watertown Township, after a disturbance report.

According to the report, deputies were dispatched after reports of Noah Gaskill, age 19, allegedly screaming out of control.

Deputies reported having made contact with Gaskill at a residence where he reportedly verbally argued with Patricia Largent, age 50, over a dog bed that had been washed, damaged, and thrown outside.

Gaskill was upset over the damaged dog bed and allegedly threw a bed that belonged to Largent outside as well.

According to deputies, Largent became upset, so she grabbed a knife and walked towards the door to cut up her dog bed so they would ‘be even.’

The report states that Gaskill then grabbed Largent, threw her on the couch, and held her there.

Gaskill agreed with Largent’s account of the incident; however, he felt when Laregent came toward him with the knife, she was going to harm him.

Both tell deputies they had been arguing throughout the day.

According to deputies, both Gaskill and Largent will be summoned into Marietta Municipal Court on a charge of disorderly conduct.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, November 29, 2023)