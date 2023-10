A 43-year-old Ohio Valley woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Kaliesha M. Cale of Newcomerstown was traveling southbound on Township Road 108 in Oxford Township in Tuscarawas County when her SUV failed to navigate a curve, which went off the road striking a tree and overturning the SUV.

Cale died due to injuries from the crash.

Officials say Cale was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.