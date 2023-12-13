MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Coleen Harris, 25, of Martins Ferry, told her family she was going to Sacramento, California, to meet someone she’d met online.

Officials confirm she got off the plane in Sacramento on November 15, but she has not been heard from since.

Martins Ferry Police tell 7News they have called in the FBI because this is an interstate case.

They confirm that Harris flew to Sacramento, and they say they’ve been in contact with police there who followed up a lead with an address where she may have gone, but it was “not a good address.”

Family members say she has made friends online ever since she was a teen, so this was not unusual.

But they say she is a “social butterfly,” constantly keeping in contact with her family and always posting on Facebook, even when she goes places to meet people.

They say she has not posted anything since that day.

They say she is married to a man who lives in Scotland, and she was reportedly working double shifts at her job at the Martins Ferry Wendy’s in an effort to make money to get back to Scotland once a problem with her visa was corrected.

Relatives told 7News Coleen “was picked on in school,” and turned to the Internet as an outlet to make friends.”

They say the person she was to meet in California was reportedly a Mexican man who gave her a name that turned out to be false.

“It’s a mess,” said one cousin close to Coleen.

“She’s smart, but she lacks confidence and seeks validation from other people,” noted the cousin. “She trusts everybody. But we grew up watching Investigation Discovery. She knows better than this.”

Because the family members spoke out about her disappearance a lot on social media, they got several responses from scammers.

One communication said she was being held hostage, another claimed she was in a sex trafficking ring, and both demanded money.

Both those communications have been investigated and debunked as scams.

“She’s smart but she’s kind-hearted and she believes everything she hears from people,” the cousin noted.

She says she has called hospitals, jails and morgues all over California, and there is no sign of Coleen.

“I hope she calls home and says she’s OK.” the cousin concluded.

Harris is listed as 5’7 140 ponds