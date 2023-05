An Ohio Valley woman has been reported missing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Carole Sue Needs.

Needs was reported missing on May 17.

Needs is a 35-year-old female, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’5″, and 120 lbs. She resides on Patten Mills Road, Wesley Township, Cutler, OH.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Carole Needs contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 740-376-7070 ext. 0