One person is dead in an Ohio Valley trailer fire on Monday morning.

Officials confirmed that one person died in fire on Ohio Street in Moundsville on Monday morning.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Marshall County Fire Department is fighting a house fire near Ohio Street in Moundsville. Limited details at this time, stay with @WTRF7News for updates. pic.twitter.com/0f4VbI0SN1 — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) December 18, 2023

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said there were two people inside the home and one did escape and is being treated for unknown injuries.

Helms confirmed that a full investigation will be done to determine the cause of the fire and to see if there is any foul play.

Officials at the scene believe no foul play is suspected and it was just a tragic accident.

The names of those inside the residence were not given at this time.

Moundsville Fire Department, Glen Dale Fire were on the scene along with Moundsville VFD and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Stick with 7News for updates to this story.