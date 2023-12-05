Pete Davidson is bringing his comedy show to the Ohio Valley.

Davidson is bringing “Pete Davidson Live” to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh.

Davidson will be in Pittsburgh on January 2 at 7:00 PM.

Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis.”

Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views.

In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film “The King of Staten Island.” Additional film work includes “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “Dumb Money,” “Wizards!” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday December 8, 10am.