FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTRF) — The Findlay Township Police Department in Clinton, Pa. is asking the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl who may be in the Ohio Valley, according to their Facebook page.

Missing teen Aaralyn Wilson-Thornton

Aaralyn Wilson-Thornton, 16, ran away from her home in Findlay Township and may be in the Weirton, West Virginia area, say police.

If you see the girl or know her location, call Findlay Township Police or your local law enforcement agency.