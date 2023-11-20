The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest day’s for bars and restaurants. Here is a last of establishments that are having pre-Thanksgiving Day parties.

WesBanco Arena: The Wheeling Nailers are in action at the WesBanco Arena. The arena will also be hosting live pregame wrestling by IWC. The Nailers will also provide Turkey Bowling. There will be $2.00 beer specials and Twisted Tea specials throughout the Arena. Puck drops at 7:10 PM

Coach’s Bar & Grille: Located at 300 Garfield ST in McMechen West Virginia. Coach’s will be streaming 70’s 80’s and 90’s music starting at 7 PM.

Johnny’s Bar– Johnny’s Bar will be hosting a Thanksgiving Eve party with DJ D-Té. The event starts at 9 PM. Johnny’s Bar is located at 308 Main Street in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Riverside Restaurant & Bar– Come join in the fun with Kyle Mac on Thanksgiving Eve. The party starts at 8:30 pm and goes until 12:30 am. Riverside Restaurant & Bar is located at 150 1st St, Powhatan Point, OH.

House Of Sinners– House of Sinners is serving up Drinksgiving with Fully Grown Rejects. There will be live entertainment, free popcorn, and drinks specials 2 for $5.00 on all beer. House of Sinners is located inside the McLure Hotel with free parking located in the the McLure parking garage. House of Sinners is located at 1200 Market St in Wheeling

If your establishment would like to be added to this list, email your pre-Thanksgiving day party event to news@wtrf.com.