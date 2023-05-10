(WTRF) Do you have the best pet? Now you have the chance to give them the spotlight, for free.

Lamar Advertising is celebrating National Pet Month in May by giving you the chance to showcase your furry friend on a Lamar digital billboard…for free!

All you need to do is complete a submission by uploading information about your pet and an image, choosing from one of the featured design templates, selecting a billboard location, time, and date, and get ready to see your pet on one of their community billboards.

Locations in the Ohio Valley include: Downtown Wheeling, The Highlands, Moundsville, Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Washington PA, and Pittsburgh

Lamar is accepting submissions now through May 31. Click here to get started.