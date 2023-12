(WTRF) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Ohio Valley.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing their Unlimited Love Tour to Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA on July 2.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Musicians Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Joining The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be Kid Cudi and IRONTOM.

Presale starts at 10am on Thursday and tickets go on sale to the public at 10am Friday.

Get tickets for the show here.