Have you ever wanted to own an alligator or python? If so, you now have your chance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Ohio Valley Reptile Expo begins on Friday, May 19 at 1:00 p.m. and goes until 7:00 p.m. but will continue on Saturday, May from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Highlands Sports Complex.

The event promises to have thousands of reptiles and other animals.

Also, there will be lots of suppliers, feeders, and cages when you want to buy sell, or trade any animals.

There will also be prizes including a raffle to win an alligator or a ball python.

Admission for the event is $7.00 and those 5 and younger get in free. Each admission will come with $1000 show bucks.

More information on the event can be found here.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, May 19, 2023.)