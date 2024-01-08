(WTRF) An Ohio Valley restaurant is banning the sale of buffalo sauce until after the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Bubba’s Burghers at The Highlands says they will not sell their buffalo sauce this week until the Wild Card playoff game is over on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“You can order any other flavor, but we will not be selling buffalo sauce all week long,” Bubba’s Burghers said.

The Steelers will take on the Bills on Sunday at 1pm.

Bubba’s Burghers will have the game on at their location at The Highlands at 300 Wharton Circle.

You can also watch the game only WTRF CBS.