Have you ever been to Rock The Pumpkin? If not, 2023 is your time to go, because it’s bigger and better than ever.

Hosted by The Experience Church, Rock the Pumpkin is a free trunk-or-treat event that happens at Bridgeport, Ohio High School Parking Lot.

The event features over 30 decorated trunks, food trucks, face painting, and more.

Rock The Pumpkin goes from 6-8 PM on Thursday, October 12.

Each year Rock The Pumpkin sees hundreds of people attending the event.

You can get more information on the event, here.