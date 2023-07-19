WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the western half our viewing area within a Slight Risk (2/5) and the eastern portion in a marginal risk (1/5) for strong to severe storms that could move in Thursday late afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely fire up across the southern Great lakes down trough Kentucky Thursday afternoon thanks to a cold front moving through the Ohio Valley. Storms will likely weaken as the front dips across the valley, but a few storms could hold up intensity and produce strong to severe weather across the valley.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday highlights the region in a Slight Risk

These storms will come into contact with enough available energy (CAPE), strong winds aloft, and a slight turning of winds with height. This could allow for some severe storms to be embedded in clusters of already on going thunderstorms.

A look at Predictor at 6pm with a warm front and Isolated storms

The first round of activity with begin to fire up during the late afternoon and early evening hours along a warm front. These showers and storms will be very isolated. Most of us will not see this initial round, but anyone who does could see a brief heavy downpour and some small hail.

The best chance to see showers and storms will be during the evening hours, mainly after sunset. Showers and storms will fire up along the cold front west of I-77. Heaviest showers will move through Eastern Ohio and the Panhandle mainly 10pm to Midnight. Heavy downpours will be likely.

Impacts of severe weather for Thursday.

IMPACTS:

As with most storms, our biggest impacts will be heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. Remember, “When Thunder roars go indoors”.

Gusty winds and small hail will also be a possible impact. A few clusters of showers and storms may develop and this would lead to our heaviest rain and gusty winds. Anything that we see in the way of hail will be small, about the size of a pea and will be with any isolated cells that develop.

This is still a developing system so stay up to date with the StormTracker7 Weather Team online, on Facebook/Twitter, and on air during the mornings, at noon, and during the evenings.