WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — The Washington County Tourism is advertising the “Running of the Wools” at the Main Street Pavilion, Saturday, May 6.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Washington, Pennsylvania has had strong ties with the agriculture and farming community for decades and was at one time the number one wool exporter in the nation.

Now they are showcasing the importance of the wool industry has been by hosting a fun event for everyone.

The all-day event starts with a breakfast crawl from 9:30-12 with 13 downtown businesses. Participants can scan a QR code at each stop to enter to win a downtown basket prize.

The pavilion opens at 10:00 a.m. and offers vendors, a children’s area, and educational demonstrations.

The main event, Running with the Wools, kicks off at noon with a sheep race down main street. Local businesses were invited to sponsor a sheep, coming up with unique names including, The Flocking Idiots, Sheepfaced, Baaaaad Company, and Marcellus Sheep.

The championship race takes place at 2:00 p.m. the kitchen clash at 3:00 p.m. and the judging for the kitchen clash is at 4:00 p.m.

A full list of vendors and activities can be found on the Washington County website

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, April 27)