HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio- The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the State Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cadiz Township, US 250 & Welsh Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The checkpoint will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, 8-11 p.m. Sheriff Myers advises that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

The Sheriff’s Office intends to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers. Officers want to strongly recommend that consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.