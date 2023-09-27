WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If life causes you to stumble in West Virginia, Wednesday proved just how many organizations are there to catch your fall.

Wednesday’s Civil Rights and Social Services Expo brought the Northern Panhandle’s most charitable groups together in one room at West Virginia Northern Community College.

Whether you were looking for child care, legal help or a service animal, there was an advocate there to help you through.

The U.S. Attorney’s office hosted the United Way, Harmony House, CASA and so many more—and they still have an ear to lend if you need assistance.

“Someone at our office is always going to talk to you. We log every complaint, we go through them, and if we can’t help you out, we’ll point you in the right direction for sure.” Chris Prezioso, Civil Chief, United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia

Their office can be reached through the number on your screen.

And if you feel your civil rights have been violated through housing discrimination, disability access or otherwise, they say they’re ready to bring you justice.