WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You can do a lot in an hour. It’s a small amount of time, but there’s a way it can have a major impact.

That’s how long it takes to donate blood, which could save a life.

Blood donors are still need to fill spots at this week’s Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive.

It’s happening on Monday and Tuesday.

While the American Red Cross isn’t in a crisis anymore, there’s always a real need for donors at this time of year.

One donation can save up to three lives. Imagine that, just one hour of your time can save three lives. That’s why we hold media blood donor days and that helps us ensure an adequate supply at the hospitals. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Kesselring said there’s always a need for donors this time of year. People get sick and can’t donate or sometimes have to cancel donation appointments due to weather.

If you’d like to sign up, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The 37th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive is this Monday and Tuesday, that’s January 23 and 24, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

This month the American Red Cross is holding a national contest. Anyone who signs up to donate during January gets a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl. So, if you donate this week you will be entered into the drawing too.