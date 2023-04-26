Hi, My name is, Stan Shady, A tribute to Eminem is coming to the Ohio Valley.

A dinner and show featuring a skillful tribute to hall-of-fame rap artist Eminem will be happening at Pennington’s in Jewett, Ohio.

Pennington’s says you’ll hear such hits like “Business”, “Mockingbird”, “Lose Yourself”, “Superman”, “My name is”, “Til I Collapse”, “Without Me”, “The Real Slim Shady” and more.

The event is scheduled for May 6 at 7 pm. Tickets are $50 and it includes dinner and the show. Doors will open at 6:30 pm with the artist taking the stage at 9:15 pm.

More information on the event can be found here.

