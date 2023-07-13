WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

One of the most anticipated shows of the year will still be taking place this November.

The Chrisagis Brothers’ Christmas with the Stars will serve as a fitting tribute to one of its creators, Shawn Chrisagis.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The twin brothers were among the area’s most recognized entertainers.



Following the recent and sudden passing of Shawn Chisagis, the future of their upcoming show was in question.



However, on Thursday, Shawn’s brother Brian told 7News that after much consideration and encouragement from the public the show will go on.



It will take place on November 11 at the Capitol Theatre and will feature a long list of stars including Loni Anderson, Erik Estrada and Stephanie Powers.