WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —
One of the most anticipated shows of the year will still be taking place this November.
The Chrisagis Brothers’ Christmas with the Stars will serve as a fitting tribute to one of its creators, Shawn Chrisagis.
The twin brothers were among the area’s most recognized entertainers.
Following the recent and sudden passing of Shawn Chisagis, the future of their upcoming show was in question.
However, on Thursday, Shawn’s brother Brian told 7News that after much consideration and encouragement from the public the show will go on.
It will take place on November 11 at the Capitol Theatre and will feature a long list of stars including Loni Anderson, Erik Estrada and Stephanie Powers.
“It’s going to be dedicated to the memory of Shawn. We are going to raise some money for the heart association because Shawn passed from a heart attack. It will be nice to have. I didn’t want to be standing there by myself, so my dear friend, Jack Scalia from Dallas, is going to come and host with me. Nobody can take Shawn’s place, but he is going to be a substitute.”Brian Chrisagis, Host, Christmas with the Stars