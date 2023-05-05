PITTSBURGH — Beers of the Burgh announced a first-of-it’s-kind street food celebration, unlike anything the Steel City has seen before, according to a post from their official Facebook page. This is more than a taco festival. This is TacoMania.

For one day only at the South Side Works, Beer of the Burgh is rounding up dozen of the city’s top-tier spots to bring you all their best offerings, all in one place. To keep you busy between tastings, Enjoy Wrestling is bringing the absolute best in Pittsburgh Pro Wrestling as they put on a match made in Hot Metal Heaven.

You can also pick up a local beer, grab a Don Julio margarita, check out the Mariachi band, and dance to the jams by DJ Samuel Andres who will be spinning records all afternoon…there’s a little something for everyone.

TICKETS – Available May 19 at noon.

For those 21 and over, your ticket price includes 4 beer samples (one 4oz sample per brewery – 16oz total). Additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase at the event.

Early Admission – Entry at 1 pm (Beat the lines with first access to the tacos, brews and tequila!) – $20

General Admission – Entry at 3pm – $10

Under 21 Ticket – $6

Ticket prices will increase on 7/1.

FOOD TRUCKS

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels – Bull River Tacos – Brisketburgh – Dos Reyes – Kona Ice – La Palapa – Lets Taco – Los Gallitos PGH – Mi Empanada – Old Ben’s Cantina – Steel City Chimneys – Tango Food Truck – Taqueria El Pastorcito – Taquitos – Tocayo Taqueria

BREWERIES

Mindful Brewing Company – Hitchhiker Brewing – Levity Brewing – Strange Roots Experimental Ales

WRESTLING LINE UP – Coming Soon…

Beers of the Burgh want to thank their sponsors for making this event happen – Mindful Brewing Company, Don Julio Tequila, Inspire Energy, and Revival Print Company

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, May 5, 2023)