A new business, and a first for the Tri-State area, an indoor playground and party space, plans to open in the Ohio Valley.

Piggy’s Playground, which is expected to be owned and operated by moms, will be opening a location in Weirton, West Virginia on Penco Road.

In a social media post, Piggy’s said their facility will include trampolines, a one-of-a-kind ball pit, fun slides, games, a reading area, an exclusive soft play area for babies, a custom-designed tiny town, and much more.

They also expect to have a mom’s lounge with all the necessities, diaper changing areas, a nursing nook, free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and a mini fridge.

Piggy’s Playground says they plan to open sometime in November and will begin booking birthday parties in the next two weeks.

More information can be found here.