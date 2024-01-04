WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — The future of Weirton manufacturing was a major point of discussion in Washington today, as the International Trade Commission heard a case brought by Cleveland Cliffs regarding tin mill imports from other countries.

United Steelworkers Local 2911 President Mark Glyptis testified before the commission about the effects of dumping of products from nations like China, Germany and Canada.

That’s referred to by the U.S. government as the practice of selling goods below normal value, creating an unfair advantage for these countries in the domestic market.

Glyptis joined Cleveland Cliffs President Lourenco Goncalves to say that tariffs are needed for the company to effectively compete.

He said that Weirton workers take their duty to create high-quality products seriously, but the plant has been harmed by decades of unfair trade.

In his testimony, he said the dumping of tin increased in mid-2022, resulting in the layoff of 300 workers last year.

He told the commission that Cleveland Cliffs has done everything possible to make Weirton competitive, and that this case will decide its fate in manufacturing.

“If we can’t sell tin plate, the history of steel production at Weirton will be over. Of course, the imports will be coming for those jobs just like they’ve came for all others.” Mark Glyptis, USW Local 2911 President

Glyptis was joined in testifying by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, and U.S. Congressman from Ohio Bill Johnson.

Each called the anti-dumping case not just a matter of protecting American industry, but a national security issue as well, with the tin produced by Cleveland Cliffs used in canned food products.

Respondents in opposition to the case stated that tin customers relied on imports because Cleveland Cliffs was unable to meet demand and specifications, an accusation that Glyptis called “insulting.”