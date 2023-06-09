WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Another new business has come to Wintersville.

Clear Creek Coffee cut the ribbon this morning at their drive-thru coffee shop.

They are located at 607 Main Street and offer a flavorful variety of coffees.

One thing that makes them unique is everything is organic from their coffee flavors to their beans.

They also are offering a new drink every season and for the summer they are offering a strawberry chocolate cream cold brew.

The husband and wife duo moved to the area two years ago and fell in love with the community.

“We have honestly been blown away by the support in the community, just really really friendly, really open, we’ve had people come by who were like I don’t even drink coffee but I just want to support you guys. It has been incredible, truly.” Kristin Patterson – Owner

“We want to thank everybody in the community for overwhelming support and welcome. We’ve been blown away and everybody from our customers to the local businesses and Mayor Petrella. We want to extend a gratitude to everybody.” Drew Patterson – Owner

Clear Creek Coffee is having its grand opening tomorrow from 8 AM to 3 PM.

They are also doing a promotion where the 1st, 50th, 100th, and 150th customers of the day will win a custom Yeti travel mug and a month of free coffee.

Their operation is Monday through Friday 7 AM to 4 PM and Saturday 8 AM to 3 PM.

Seasonal drinks and promotional announcements will be on their Facebook Page and their Instagram so be sure to keep an eye out for that.