The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt. This year they will be helping to raise funds for A Special Wish of the Ohio Valley.

On April 9th, 2022, the Easter Egg Hunt will be located at the Red Devils Football Field in St. Clairsville for the surrounding communities, children ages 1-17.

There will be 6 fields for children ages 1-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17, and a special needs field for ages 1-99.

Doors open at 9:30 am with the first child egg hunt will begin at 10:00 am and the second child egg hunt at 12:00 pm. All children and adults participating in the hunts must be pre-registered at www.ovegghunt.com.

They will also be hosting a very exciting, one of a kind, Adult Charity Easter Egg Hunt at 11:00 am that has a fee of $25 per person with great prize giveaways as well.

Along with the egg hunt, you can also look forward to food trucks, inflatables, costumed characters, balloon animals, face painting, airsoft, prize giveaways, games, and more.

All proceeds from the Adult Easter Egg will go to A Special Wish of the Ohio Valley.