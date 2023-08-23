WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals who allegedly broke into a Watertown Township Church.

Deputy Winland of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the St. John Baptist Catholic Church on State Route 676.

Tyler Bills, 28, Marietta, Ohio

The report shows that Deputy Winland reviewed video footage of Tyler Bills, 28, and Chelsey Bills, 32, both from Marietta, on the church property.

Winland met with the Bills’ who admitted to being inside the church while their 6-year-old son was outside unattended in their car,

Video footage shows the boy getting into the car shortly before it started moving and struck a tree, where he then ran.

Chelsey Bills, 32, Marietta, Ohio

Officials say that Desiree Dawn Lewis, 24 of Adamsville, Ohio, was also seen on church surveillance and admitted to Deputy Winland that she was there when she was contacted.

Desiree Dawn Lewis, 24, Adamsville, Ohio

Lewis was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

Tyler and Chelsey Bills were both arrested and charged with breaking and entering and endangering children.

All three were transported to the Washington County Jail for processing.