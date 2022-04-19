WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF))

If you’re tired of rain, snow, wind and cold, here’s something to lift your spirits.

The Summer Events Guide in the northern panhandle is about to go to press.

It’s time to toss a folding chair in the back of the car and mark your calendar.

There’s everything from the chili cookoff to car shows to the Heritage Blues Fest, plus a lot of small events like Toe Tappin’ Tuesdays and Waterfront Wednesdays.

The Guide will give you the times, dates and places.

“We’re going to distribute 50,000 Summer Event Guides up and down the Ohio River,” said Bob Heldreth, vice president of marketing at Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration. “They’re available at your local Convention & Visitors Bureau or visitors center. All the concerts are listed in the guide. Anywhere from Fort Steuben to The Top of West Virginia to the Wheeling Waterfront, and hopefully folks can pick up a guide and venture out.”

The guides are free to the public.

They are a team effort of Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration and Wheelhouse Creative.

The guide will go to press next week.

And they hope to have it in everyone’s hands by June 1.