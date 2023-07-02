UPDATE: A tornado warning has expired for parts of the Ohio Valley

———————————————————————————————————————————

A tornado warning was been issued for parts of the Ohio Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme tornado warning for Harrison County, Jefferson County, and Carroll County.

If you live in Northwestern Harrison County, seek shelter and surround yourself with the most interior wall space. According to Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey, local radar has indicated a tornado within this thunderstorm.

Move to the nearest shelter if you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle.

Stick with 7News and Storm Tracker 7 for continuing coverage.