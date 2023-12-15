After successful Angel Tree distributions in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel & Tyler Counties where over 500 Children received new clothes and toys this Christmas season thanks to the many donors who helped to make this possible.

The Salvation Army will be opening its doors at 3333 Eoff Street in Wheeling from 9 Am till 4 Pm on Monday as long as supplies last to allow those parents who haven’t been able to get assistance this Christmas Season will be able to shop for up to 4 toys and 1 outfit per child.

The only requirement will be a photo ID to verify that the family has not already received assistance.

Lieutenants John and Candy Lawrence along with the soldiers, staff and volunteers of The Salvation Army want to wish each everyone a Merry Christmas.