PITTSBURGH — Do you love Turner’s Iced Tea but dislike the distance to get it? Now, you can get it shipped right to your home.

At the end of October, Penn Hills-based dairy product lovers can pre-order directly from the site and have it shipped to your front door.

The tea is being sold in a powdered mix; add water, and you have Turner’s Iced Tea.

Steve Turner told our CBS sister station KDKA that they are asked daily if the Pittsburgh famous drink can be shipped outside the area.

Consumers can make six gallons of tea with each purchase, which is sold in packets of three, meaning each packet makes two gallons of tea.