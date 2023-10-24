Two 19-year-olds have been arrested after Ohio Valley police say they fired shots at three people sitting on a porch.

On Monday, New Philadelphia police say they received a 911 call for shots fired on East High Ave.

The caller allegedly told police that three people were sitting on the porch when an eastbound dark-colored vehicle opened fire at them.

Police say the three were able to get inside without being injured and also a person who was in the house at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Police say they collected evidence of one of the shots fired and it was taken as evidence.

The driver of the vehicle was Riley Adams and the shooter was Gavin Kurtz according to police.

Both men are currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail Center on charges of 1 count of felonious assault and 1 count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

No additional will be released according to police and the case is under investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the police at 330-343-4488