Two local Ohio Valley students have made it to the Quarterfinals of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Shaylynn Dennis from Beaver Local Middle School and Andrew Macdonald from Bishop John King Mussio Junior High are two of the five Ohioians left in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Dennis previously competed in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee and tied for 89th place. Macdonald, who is sponsored by news partners The Herald-Star, also competed in 2022 and tied for 89th.

If you want to watch the next round of the competition, the semifinals, at 8 p.m. on ion or spellingbee.com.