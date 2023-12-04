ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — An event that helps support one of the biggest festivals in the Ohio Valley and local students in the community will happen this weekend.

It is that time of year for the annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival Gala.

For the 4th year, Undo’s West in St. Clairsville will host a gala to raise money for the famous Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival that happens each summer in Wheeling and for the festival’s scholarship fund.

The event will include an Italian dinner from Undo’s with table wine, 14 different raffle baskets and various auctions including a chance for a private 5-course dinner for four people. The event will also feature live entertainment from Ray Massa and The Eurorythyms.

The festival president shared what it means to have an event that helps them achieve two of their biggest goals.

”I guess it’s equally special for us both of those missions, the one to watch the young people who have been successful in school be able to help them out to go on further. And of course, the festival, we just have a good we all have a good time and hope that everybody else does, too.” Michele Fabbro – President, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

The event will take place Sunday, December 10 from 4 pm to 9 pm and there are still plenty of reservations available.

If you would like to make a reservation you can call the festival office at 304-233-1090 or contact any of the festival board members.