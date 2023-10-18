A local teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a video shows she allegedly dragged a student.

Harrison Central said their elementary school teacher, Jessica Nign, was placed on paid administrative leave effective Monday, October 9, but has not been charged with anything at this time.

“The District is conducting an ongoing investigation. The Harrison Hills City School District is committed to our mission to work as partners in education with students, their families, and our community. The District cannot comment further at this time.” Harrison Central

