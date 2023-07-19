Mosquitoes in the Ohio Valley have been found with the West Nile Virus.

The Allegheny County health department said they have collected mosquitoes in the City of Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover and South Side Slopes neighborhoods, as well as Mt. Oliver Borough, that have tested positive for West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. It is spread to people by infected mosquito bites. Cases of West Nile virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. The last reported human case of West Nile virus occurred in September 2022.

Most people infected with the West Nile virus do not feel sick, according to the health department. Only one in five people infected with the virus develop a fever and other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious illness.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat the West Nile virus. Residents who believe they, or someone they know, has West Nile virus should consult a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.