CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Justice, as Chairman of the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA), announced a historic milestone Monday as the SBA approved an allocation of $111,687,534 to 19 counties for Fiscal Year 2024.

This funding, the largest annual award by the SBA since 2011, will be used to construct ten new schools and perform major renovations on thirteen existing schools across the state.

Locally, Marshall County will receive $9,213,555 for construction of the new Benwood-McMechen Elementary School, and Hancock County will receive $987,720 for renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.

“I am truly proud to vote for this historic investment in our schools, because it represents our unwavering commitment to providing West Virginia students with the best possible learning environment,” Gov. Justice said. “This funding doubles down on our belief that every student deserves access to a high-quality education. These new and upgraded facilities will ensure our students have the resources and technology needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

Counties receiving funds to build new schools include:

Berkeley — $8,333,333

To be used for construction of a new primary and intermediate school. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $25,000,000.

Wood — $9,309,647

To be used for construction of three new schools: Lubeck Elementary, Vienna Elementary, and North Parkersburg Elementary. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $27,928,940.

Wyoming — $15,711,654

To be used for construction of the new Mullens PK-8 School.

Fayette — $15,625,860

To be used for construction of the new Midland Trail Elementary School.

Taylor — $7,306,600

To be used for construction of the new Anna Jarvis Elementary School.

Marshall — $9,213,555

To be used for construction of the new Benwood-McMechen Elementary School.

Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:

Harrison — $5,842,600

To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.

Grant $4,755,330

To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School.

Jackson — $13,547,398

To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School.

Greenbrier — $6,707,058

To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School.

Mason — $1,249,000

To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Logan — $3,000,000

To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School.

Randolph — $558,110

To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.

Calhoun — $4,839,829

To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School.

Morgan — $367,100

To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School.

Hancock — $987,720

To be used for renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.