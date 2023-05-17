Everyone knows that dyslexia is a condition that makes it hard to read.

But very few people know that there’s another condition that makes it hard to grasp math.

It’s called dyscalculia, and it’s just as prevalent as dyslexia, but not nearly as well known.

At Wheeling Country Day School, they’ve developed a program that helps students with dyscalculia to do math.

With this condition, students find it hard to process numbers, just as students with dyslexia find it hard to process words.

Teacher Margie Howells says a student with dyscalculia struggles to understand the magnitude of numbers, like which is larger–five or eight.

So Wheeling Country Day has created the EDGE program to teach math differently and allow students with dyscalculia to flourish and learn.

It’s so popular that they are also teaching it online to students in Pittsburgh, Waterville, Ohio and Martinsburg, W.Va.

Howells, an educator for 35 years, says about 7% of the population suffers from dyscalculia, the same number as this with dyslexia.

She says with the EDGE program, they can learn math in a different way, and go on to be successful students and professionals in any field–even math.

The school’s program was featured recently in Education Week magazine.