BLOOMINGDALE, OHIO (WTRF) — With the first day of school just around the corner, many teachers and board officials are looking at ways to implement a new technology that has been very present in society.

Artificial intelligence has been one of the most talked about topics in our world today.

With applications like Chat-GPT and Dall-E difficult tasks are becoming much easier to complete.

As these applications are readily available to the public, many schools are planning to use them as tools for learning.

In courses like graphic design and English, students will be able to input information to the applications and create their own designs or be guided to come up with new ideas and concepts.

One local superintendent compared learning the new technology to how we all learned to use the internet.

”25 years ago we were teaching students how to use the internet, you know. And how they’re going to use the internet in order to access information and you know when the internet came along it expanded the sphere of knowledge that was at the fingertips of our students. And now the AI even takes that and expands that further.” T.C. Chappelear – Superintendent of Indian Creek Local Schools

