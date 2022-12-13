WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area teens have a great opportunity to take part in a fun and unique experience.
It’s one where they can make new friends and develop some critical skills at the same time.
The Wheeling YWCA will be hosting their 5th annual Youth Empowerment Workshop from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30.
It’s free and open to girls ages 13 to 18 throughout the Ohio Valley.
The program focuses on a number of topics including leadership, team building, communication and conflict resolution.
All participants will receive a rocketbook and will be able to earn up to six hours of community service
“We truly believe it is important to engage the youth as they are our next generation of leaders. Again COVID did a wonderful thing of having people not communicate face-to-face. We think it’s very important to bring that back. This is a wonderful way to do that in a fun environment so that it’s not so scary for them.”Heather Lapp, Chief Strategic Officer, YWCA Wheeling