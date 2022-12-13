WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area teens have a great opportunity to take part in a fun and unique experience.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s one where they can make new friends and develop some critical skills at the same time.



The Wheeling YWCA will be hosting their 5th annual Youth Empowerment Workshop from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30.



It’s free and open to girls ages 13 to 18 throughout the Ohio Valley.



The program focuses on a number of topics including leadership, team building, communication and conflict resolution.



All participants will receive a rocketbook and will be able to earn up to six hours of community service