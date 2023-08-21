A woman took to a social media group claiming she’s never going back to Planet Fitness after she said a “man” was in the locker room with her.

Danelle Nina posted in the Washington County PA What’s Going On Facebook Page giving a warning to women that belong to Planet Fitness on Route 19 that there is a “man” in the locker room.

Nina claims that she wanted to warn others and make other women aware for their own safety.

Nina said she called the Planet Fitness and asked to cancel her membership but was allegedly told she would have to go in or send a certified letter to get the membership canceled.

According to Planet Fitness, to cancel your membership ” You can fill out a cancellation form at the front desk of your home club, or send a letter (preferably via certified mail) to your club requesting cancellation. Memberships can’t, unfortunately, be cancelled by email or phone. Please remember that your cancellation request is subject to any obligations of your membership agreement. Your club team will be able to review the terms of your membership agreement and answer any questions you have. If you are cancelling because you’re unsatisfied with your Planet Fitness location, please speak with your local club manager before making your final decision.”

Regarding the locker room policy at Planet Fitness, Planet Fitness says, “All members, including transgender members, may use Planet Fitness locker room facilities, bathrooms, showers, and all other facilities/programs separated by sex based on their self-reported gender identity.”

7News reached out to Planet Fitness for a statement but has yet to receive any information.

The Planet Fitness on Route 19 is located at 900 Wildflower Cir, Washington, PA 15301.