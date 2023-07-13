A West Virginia woman was arrested after she was allegedly seen throwing stuff at her mother and lighting a mattress on fire.

Deputies say they received a report that McKenzie Cowman was seen breaking things and she allegedly struck her mother in the left arm, and threatened to kill her

Cowman had come home, laid down for a second and approached her mother, stating, “I’m only going to tell you one more time, if you don’t get away from him, you’re going down,” according to officials.

Officials say Cowman was acting sporadically and not making sense.

Cowman, age 30, from Parkersburg, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail in Ohio and charged with domestic violence.