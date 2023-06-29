His photos have been all over social media and now Zachary William Baum has been released on a $1 bond.

Zachary William Baum was called dangerous by the Pennsylvania state police for allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women.

Police say Baum would use Facebook to message random women before meeting with them.

Baum was reportedly in prison for the last 10 months but has recently been released on a $1 bond.

According to reports, Baum is on house arrest and is not allowed to use social media.

7News will keep you updated on Baum’s case