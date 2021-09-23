Vax To School Program; Ohio starts new vaccine lottery drawing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new program incentive to get children vaccinated.
The new program “Vax To School’ will be a new vaccine lottery for those in Ohio from age 12-25.
Those ages 12-25 will need to enter a drawing and 5 people will be able to win a $100,000 scholarship.
Gov.DeWine also said 50 $10,000 scholarships will be given out during the lottery.
Gov. DeWine also stated the scholarships can be used for those in the technical field, job training, post-graduate work, and more.
The Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health will provide more information next week