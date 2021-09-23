Vax To School Program; Ohio starts new vaccine lottery drawing

FILE-This Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking on during a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, file)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new program incentive to get children vaccinated.

The new program “Vax To School’ will be a new vaccine lottery for those in Ohio from age 12-25.

Those ages 12-25 will need to enter a drawing and 5 people will be able to win a $100,000 scholarship.

Gov.DeWine also said 50 $10,000 scholarships will be given out during the lottery.

Gov. DeWine also stated the scholarships can be used for those in the technical field, job training, post-graduate work, and more.

The Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health will provide more information next week