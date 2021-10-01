Ohioans can enter the Vax-2-School lottery starting Monday

Ohio Vax To School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission, held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the Ohio Vax-2-School program at a news conference Friday morning.

You have two options for entering:

Registration for the lottery begins Monday, October 4.

You must have received your first vaccination by the time you enter since officials will verify vaccination status.

The Ohio Vax-2-School program will double the total prize money announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine from $1 million to $2 million.  

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the campaign last week in order to encourage more 12 to 25-year olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The funds are coming from existing COVID-19 relief dollars, DeWine said.

