WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Seven of the nine objects within our solar system will move in retrograde over the next few months.

There are eight planets within our solar system and we live on Earth. Mars will not move within a retrograde perspective this Summer and Pluto lost it’s designation of a planet in 2006.

What does retrograde mean?

For a planet to move in retrograde, it means for their path to move backwards within the sky. This is more so an optical illusion, but to those who are astrology junkies it could have an impact!

Planets moving backwards has an impact on their shine or how we view them in the sky.

What planets will be in retrograde and their astrology significance:

Mercury: The planets retrograde in Virgo will bring back exes and old flames. Meaning, a return of the past both good and bad. This runs from Aug 23 to Sept 15.

Venus: The planets retrograde in Leo will make us look for love and affection. This runs from July 22 to Sept 3.

Jupiter: The planets retrograde in Taurus may be helpful. This will urge us to make calculated risks instead of jumping all in without prior context. This runs from Sept 4 to Dec 30.

Saturn: The planets retrograde in Pisces represents a moment of reflection as to how we can achieve goals for our future. This runs from June 17 to Nov 4.

Uranus: The planets retrograde in Taurus allows you to see baby steps towards a new change. This runs from Aug 28 to Jan 27 of 2024.

Neptune: The planets retrograde in Pisces allows you realize our intuition may not be as spot on as it usually is during this timeframe. This runs from June 30 to Dec 6.