WHEELING, W. VA (WTRF) – Have you ever gazed up at the sky and saw an unfamiliar object outlining the Sun?

Perhaps a ring with rays of color?

If you were out and about Saturday afternoon (May 6th), then you probably looked up and saw this!

Sun Halo captured by Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey Saturday afternoon.

That is what is called a sun halo and is one of the coolest meteorological marvels that occur due to the bending of light in our atmosphere!

Here is a gallery of viewer submitted photos of the Sun Halo from Saturday!

What is a sun halo?

By definition, a sun halo is a ring or light around the Sun or Moon as the object refracts off ice crystals present within cirrus clouds. The halo is typically bright white, but sometimes does have color.

Remember in grade school when you played with a prism and were able to see the visible light once it was refracted?

That is the atmospheric setup that occurs when we see halos or rings around the Sun/Moon as sunlight or moonlight passes through ice crystals and bends, changing the appearance of light to our eyes.

A diagram explaining ice refracting sunlight.

Once the bending of light, or refraction, occurs, we now see a change in appearance and a ring around the Sun/Moon.

The ice crystal bends the light in a ring-like appearance around the object.

Facts about Sun Halos:

Must involve high level, thin, and wispy cirrus clouds (ice clouds)

There must be a certain angle between the Sun/Moon and the viewer. ~22° and 46° above the horizon