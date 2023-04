Wheeling, W Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has outlined parts of central & southeastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning for an enhanced risk for wildfires.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING

Conditions will be prime for wildfires to easily spread, due to low relative humidity values, and increase in winds and warmer temperatures.

Outdoor burn barrels, and controlled burns should not be conducted at this time, and any open flames should be handled with care.