BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The day might strike you as perfect, with clear blue skies and a warm breeze.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But to firefighters, that’s an invitation for a blaze.

In Ohio, outdoor burning is prohibited in the months of March, April, May, October and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

But certain days, when conditions are just right, are designated as Red Flag days, when no burning is allowed at all.

“It’s the conditions which are considered ideal by most people,”” explained Captain Curtis Kyer, Cumberland Trail Fire Prevention officer. “It’s beautiful out, sunny, warm and breezy with very low humidity. And that creates a perfect environment for fires to get under way, so the National Weather Service puts out a Red Flag Warning for no burning during those time periods.”

If you’re planning on doing some outdoor burning, be sure to check first.

If there’s a red flag warning, it will be posted on the National Weather Service website.

If you are caught burning on a Red Flag day, you could be cited and fines could be imposed.