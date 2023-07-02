Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has outlined Tuscarawas, Jefferson, Brooke, and Hancock counties.

Flash flood warning outline

Over half an inch of rainfall has already fallen across Tuscarawas County, and another inch of rainfall expected as this system continues.

Low-lying areas are prone to flash flooding and should be monitored through the night tonight until the warning expires at 10:45 pm for Tuscarawas, and expires at 11:30 pm for Jefferson, Brooke, & Hancock counties.

Cities that will be impacted include but are not limited to Weirton, Steubenville, Toronto, Wintersville, New Cumberland, Richmond, & Sun Valley.